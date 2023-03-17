Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe.
Heiße Phase: Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle

Rund ums Wildparkstadion herrscht große Zuversicht: Stadt, Bauunternehmen und KSC glauben fest daran, dass die restlichen Arbeiten bis zur neuen Saison Ende Juli beendet sein werden. Neue Eindrücke von der Baustelle.
von Julius Sandmann
Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe.
Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe. Foto: Christian Bodamer
Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe. Foto: Christian Bodamer
Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe. Foto: Christian Bodamer
Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe. Foto: Christian Bodamer
Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe. Foto: Christian Bodamer
Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe. Foto: Christian Bodamer
Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe. Foto: Christian Bodamer
Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe. Foto: Christian Bodamer
Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe. Foto: Christian Bodamer
Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe. Foto: Christian Bodamer
Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe. Foto: Christian Bodamer
Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe. Foto: Christian Bodamer
Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe. Foto: Christian Bodamer
Neue Eindrücke von der Wildparkstadion-Baustelle in Karlsruhe. Foto: Christian Bodamer
