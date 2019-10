„Skandinavien“ nach dem Großbrand: Soft-Opening für neue Attraktion im Europa-Park

After the reopening of the Scandinavian themed area this summer, another surprise awaits our visitors this winter season: the new dark ride #SnorriTouren! Even better: from today onwards after 12pm, you are invited to try out the new attraction as part of a soft opening! pic.twitter.com/B7SFaKkHxi

— Michael Mack (@MichaelMack) October 22, 2019