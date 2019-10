View this post on Instagram

Opening today in Baden-Baden, Germany is a new exhibition, "I Rise – I'm a Black Ocean, Leaping and Wide" by the artist Sonia Gomes. Sonia Gomes' biomorphic sculptures have an eerie, almost magical presence. Gomes uses all kinds of found or gifted materials for her work, such as textiles, driftwood, furniture or wool, transforming them into sculptures or room-sized installations.