Schon vor der Corona-Krise war die Lage beim Badischen Kunstverein angespannt

View this post on Instagram

#stayathome To share some impressions of our exhibition with you. In the Atrium Badischer Kunstverein presents “The Undercurrent“, a solo show by Rory Pilgrim. The title of the exhibition comes from the central 50 minute film that was recently awarded @prixderome_nl and is now shown for the first time in Germany. The film demonstrates Pilgrim’s exceptional capacity to integrate narratives that highlight urgent contemporary issues with music and elements of cinematographic style to form a unified Gesamtkunstwerk. The exhibition will also include a hand-painted series of posters, photographs, drawings and paintings. . Photos: Stephan Baumann, bild_raum #rorypilgrim #badischerkunstverein #exhibitionview #adkv #kunstvereindigital #theundercurrent #boiseidaho #lettering #climatecrisis #kulturinkarlsruhe #karlsruhe #alleinimmuseum