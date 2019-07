View this post on Instagram

Along the river #Murg idyllic villages invite you to linger and tempt with wine, regional specialties and traditional accommodation. The Murg, fed with torrents and springs, gave the valley its name: Murgtal. It begins about 20kms south of Karlsruhe and runs almost to the outskirts of Rastatt. In many parts, the river presents itself wild and romantic. On its way to its confluence with the Rhine, the river is accompanied by rugged rocks, mighty forests, floodplains and orchards. • #visitbawu #naturebawu #placetobw #blackforest