Zehn beliebte Röstereien in Karlsruhe und der Region

View this post on Instagram

Picture perfect Saturday afternoon! Fresh coffee, fresh reading material and delicious apricot-walnut-lavender-cake. 😋😎 Hopefully you have your perfect Saturday too. #foodporn #bookstagram #welcometonightvale #lavendercake #coffee #localbusiness #cappuccino #saturday #pictureperfect #lifestyle #enjoyingmyself #bookworm #wtnvbook @planetoffinks #coffeeandbooks #booksandcoffee