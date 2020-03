Die DSDS-Choreografen kommen aus Karlsruhe

View this post on Instagram

My parents went to one of Lukas’ shows years ago in my hometown and they called me after and went on and on about him and the band. They love his music and when I told them I was gonna work with him and his team they freaked!!! I think they were the proudest parents on earth and it made me so so happy and for that I am forever grateful to Lukas and his team and especially to @motionmusicllc for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. Pretty cool to be the only gal on the team 🙃. I loved working with you guys and I can’t wait to see you all again soon…♥️